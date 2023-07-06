Russia's special rep for Azerbaijan - Armenia normalization process to visit S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Khovaev will visit the South Caucasus region in the near future, Spokesperson for the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"In the near future, special representative of Russia's MFA for the promotion of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Igor Khovaev is scheduled to visit the region," she added.

Zakharova noted that the Russian side will continue efforts to bring the parties closer to reaching the agreement.

Meanwhile, on May 12 this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Igor Khovayev discussed the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, negotiations on a peace treaty, as well as the situation in the region.

During the talks, Minister Bayramov noted Azerbaijan's position and priorities in the negotiations on the peace agreement, as well as future expectations.

Khovayev added that ensuring peace and stability in the region is extremely important, and the Russian side is ready to provide any support in this direction.