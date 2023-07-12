Azerbaijani-Turkish relations of strategic nature - Chairman of Grand National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Those who came to power in Türkiye [following the latest presidential and parliamentary elections] are making their first official visits to the Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus told the reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye's relations with Azerbaijan are of a strategic nature.

Kurtulmus also pointed out that Türkiye and Azerbaijan constantly support and will continue to support each other.

Meanwhile, Numan Kurtulmus is currently visiting the monument to the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku and making statements for the media about his visit to Azerbaijan.

Parliamentary elections were held in Türkiye on 14 May 2023, alongside presidential elections, to elect all 600 members of the Grand National Assembly.