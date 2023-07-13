Israel's defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has arrived in Azerbaijan, the country's ambassador George Deek wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

As it was noted earlier, the purpose of the visit is to enhance the strategic relations between the two countries, reinforce political cooperation, and expand security and technological ties.

During his meetings, the defense minister is expected to engage in discussions with his counterparts regarding the ways to bolster regional stability.

Over the past three decades, Azerbaijan and Israel have developed a strong and amicable interstate relationship, which has grown into a strategic alliance. In addition to defense, the two countries have expanded their partnership to encompass sectors such as energy, creating a resilient and diverse collaboration.

Economic indicators demonstrate a remarkable increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel, with the turnover reaching an impressive $1.7 billion. It is also important to note that Azerbaijan has consistently been a reliable supplier of crude oil to Israel, accounting for 40 percent of Israel's total oil imports.

