Responsibilities of Ministry of Energy aggrandized in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The responsibilities of the Ministry of Energy have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Regulation on the Ministry of Energy on the basis of the decree, which has been signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the amendment, the duties of the Ministry include:

- In order to identify land plots (water bodies) as the territory of renewable energy sources, it is needed to make reasonable proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, take appropriate measures to transfer rights to a land plot (water body) defined as the territory of renewable energy sources in accordance with the law "On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in the Production of Electricity";

- It is needed to select an electricity producer on the territory of renewable energy sources, to issue a certificate for the source of electricity produced from renewable energy sources in accordance with the law above.