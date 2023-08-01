Israel, Azerbaijan are at peak of bilateral relationship - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.1. Today Azerbaijan and Israel are at the peak of bilateral relationship, with a strong will to deepen and expand this friendship and cooperation, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, told JNS in an interview, Trend reports.

“It is one of the rare cases in which we don’t see any clouds. What you see is the tip of the iceberg. It’s multi-fold, vibrant and constantly expanding. We have certain red lines we will never cross: We will remain allies and friends with those we want,” Amirbayov said.

He pointed out that the Jewish population has always been part of Azerbaijani population, a vibrant community integrated in the society.

“They are part of us. The Jewish population are ‘living bridges’ which unite our countries and solidify this relationship. There has never been a case of antisemitism, which is a rare thing not only for a Muslim country but for other countries as well,” he said, adding that Israel is a friend not only in words but in actions to a country that is so vital to its national security.

“We want Israeli businesses to be more present in Azerbaijan,” Amirbayov added.