16 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. On August 3, 2023, 16 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan were successfully repatriated from the Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus, Trend reports citing the country’s foreign ministry.

Among the repatriates were 3 women and 13 children, with one child tragically having lost both parents. The government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in a well-coordinated effort, facilitated their return with the support of the Republic of Türkiye.

Upon arrival, the repatriates underwent a preliminary medical and psychological examination and received the necessary assistance. The Azerbaijani citizens were provided with "Certificates of Return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" and air tickets to enable their journey back home. The government of Azerbaijan is dedicated to ensuring their reintegration and rehabilitation.

The ministry reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of its citizens, both in accordance with national legislation and international treaties to which the country is a signatory.