Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh continue to freely cross Lachin checkpoint to enter Armenia (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. More Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh have freely passed through the Lachin border checkpoint in Azerbaijan in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, Trend reports.

The passage of nine vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was ensured.

A total of 30 people (three ICRC members, nine drivers, 10 patients, seven attendants, and one medical employee) have been transferred through the Lachin border checkpoint.

This once again proves there are no obstacles on Azerbaijan's part at the border checkpoint. Armenia's statements and actions in recent days regarding the border have been purely provocative.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.