BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. In attempts to mislead the global community, Armenia continues to face failures. However, the country persists in bending its narrative while grossly violating international law norms and principles. It disregards UN Security Council resolutions, engaging in unwarranted manipulative actions. To date, this policy has yielded no favorable results, only further revealing the true nature of Armenian politics marked by disruptive activities and an absolute unwillingness to establish peace in the region.

Among the primary arguments Armenia attempts to counter with are statements about so-called "blockade", "famine", and a "humanitarian catastrophe", affecting residents of Armenian origin of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

However, even in this context, the international community remains unconvinced. Several influential European publications have conducted their own investigations that undoubtedly expose the baseless claims made by the Armenian side.

For instance, an article published by Bulgaria's Fakti news portal, one of the country's top five publications, features a political commentator noting that a "tangible demonstration of the absence of any famine [in Karabakh] was the experiment conducted by Ukrainian Deputy Vladimir Kreydenko. He organized orders for meat, fish dishes, cheese, and pastries for several corporate parties in Khankendi, without receiving a single refusal". This incident was also reported by one of Ukraine's leading periodicals, Apostrophe, with a monthly readership of 13.6 million.

Another European outlet, Croatia's Direktno news portal, with a monthly readership of about 3 million, highlights that the situation in Khankendi has remained far from critical. It cites a representative of Armenia's ruling party, Shirak Torosyan, who admitted that there is "no famine in Karabakh; there's no need to make a mountain out of a molehill".

One of Greece's most prominent newspapers, Proto Thema, with a readership of 43 million, emphasizes that Armenian claims of a purported "humanitarian catastrophe" are debunked by verified facts, such as unhindered humanitarian cargo movement along the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Philenews, Cyprus's largest newspaper, also agrees that there is no "humanitarian catastrophe" being created in Karabakh. "There is neither a blockade nor a famine in the region, regardless of how strongly the pro-Russian regime's propaganda asserts otherwise," the publication states.

Hence, numerous examples demonstrate that Armenian propaganda is losing its effectiveness, and it's not so easy to deceive the global community. In contrast, Azerbaijan, despite Armenian falsehoods, provides irrefutable evidence of the absence of any humanitarian issues in the Karabakh region. Azerbaijan continues to assert that residents of Armenian origin in the region should reconsider their stance and initiate relations with Baku.