Azerbaijan and Iran discuss region and security issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. At the initiative of the Iranian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, on August 22, Trend reports.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the region and security issues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry noted.

During the telephone conversation, the prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.

Earlier on August 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation.

During the telephone conversation, the parties reviewed the implementation of economic agreements between Tehran and Moscow. Jamshid said that the heads of state also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus region. He noted that the implementation of various economic agreements, including the North-South International Transit Corridor and energy agreements, was also among the main topics of discussion.