BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. On August 22, at about 19:20, illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, tried to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the Khojaly direction, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

As a result of the measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, these works were immediately stopped.