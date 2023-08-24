Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"We congratulate the friendly Ukrainian government and people on Independence Day. We look forward to expanding our strategic cooperation," the publication reads.

Earlier today, President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of Independence Day.

Also, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.