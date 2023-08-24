Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day

Politics Materials 24 August 2023 17:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"We congratulate the friendly Ukrainian government and people on Independence Day. We look forward to expanding our strategic cooperation," the publication reads.

Earlier today, President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of Independence Day.

Also, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more