Azerbaijan to maintain register of information security risks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. A register of information security risks will be maintained in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027".

According to the Strategy, the Cabinet of Ministers together with the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation, the State Security Service of the Azerbaijan Republic is instructed to approve the procedure for maintaining the register of information security risks in 2023-2024.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the "Strategy of Azerbaijan Republic on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027"

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted with coordination of realization of the strategy approved by this order, solution of other issues arising from this order.

The Coordination Commission on Information Security shall ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy, once a year inform the President of Azerbaijan about the work on the implementation of the Strategy.