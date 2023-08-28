Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. On August 28, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gurak, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister congratulated Army General M. Gurak on his appointment to the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his condolences to the Turkish side regarding the glorious Turkish Army`s serviceman becoming a shehid in the region where "Pençe-Kilit" (Claw-Lock) counter-terrorism operations were conducted.

The minister spoke about the successful work aimed at adapting the Azerbaijan Army to the Turkish model. Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and expressed gratitude to the fraternal country for the provided support.

It was noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish ties are based on allied relations according to the Shusha Declaration, and consistent measures are taken in the field of army building as an integral part of it.

The minister noted that the sincere relations between both heads of state play an invaluable role in achieving a high level of cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Army General M. Gurak stressed that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is constantly developing. He noted that mutual military cooperation further strengthens unity and opens up new opportunities for the two countries in the future.

The existence of unshakable friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye throughout history was noted, as was confidence that they will be further strengthened in the future.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for the development of military cooperation between the armies of the two fraternal countries and a number of issues of mutual interest.