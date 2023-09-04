Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM hails First Strategic Dialogue meeting in Hungary

Politics Materials 4 September 2023 17:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM hails First Strategic Dialogue meeting in Hungary

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue was very productive, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"I was pleased to meet with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó. We had a very productive first session of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary, where we had a comprehensive discussion on further deepening of our multifaceted cooperation," he said.

Within the framework of the visit, the first session of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog, Jeyhun Bayramov's meetings with high-ranking officials are planned.

The minister will also address a conference of Hungarian heads of diplomatic missions.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more