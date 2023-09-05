Situation around Lachin road - political, not humanitarian, says Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The proposal to open the Aghdam-Khankendi road and at the same time intensify the use of Lachin road to meet the needs of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region was rejected by the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a meeting with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér, Trend reports.

It was noted that the Armenian side's rejection of Azerbaijan's proposals shows that the current situation around the Lachin road is not "humanitarian", as Armenia claims, but political in nature.

Today Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kövér within the framework of his official visit to Hungary.

The sides discussed Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations in various fields, including parliamentary diplomacy, and regional security situation.