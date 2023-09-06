Not going to force anything - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on food cargo delivery to Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The issue of delivery of food cargo with 40 tons of flour to Azerbaijan's Khankendi, where Armenian residents live, was discussed during the "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov" analytical video project on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society's President Novruz Aslan.

According to Aslan, the humanitarian diplomacy of Azerbaijan has made a shocking effect on the opposite side.

"We are doing what we must do. As a humanitarian organization of Azerbaijan, we are obliged to respond to challenges that exist or may occur in any part of our country. Khankendi is our territory within the Karabakh economic zone. We are operating within our legal framework. This is an act of goodwill," he said.

"We didn't go there armed, but with the sole purpose of conducting an action of humanitarian diplomacy. We were ready to engage with the part of the population in Khankendi, because refusal also has its own culture. We aren't going to forcibly deliver something to people who don't want to receive it," Aslan noted.

He stressed that Armenia must choose the right path.

"Armenia is currently at a crossroads and doesn't know where and how it needs to move. This process of wavering is greatly hindering Armenia from acting freely," he added."

The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has been on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road for nine days already. Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road since August 29. Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't allow it to take on the cargo.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.