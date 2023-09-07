Azerbaijan's working group on urban development holding regular meetings in Kalbajar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. On the pertinent orders of Samir Nuriyev, the Chief of the Coordination Headquarters, the working group on urban development for Azerbaijan is holding its regularly scheduled meeting in Kalbajar city, Trend reports.

The working group on urban development for the city of Kalbajar and the Eastern Zangazur economic zone is meeting for the first time today.

Masim Mammadov, the special envoy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Bunyad Gasimov, the general director of Baku Abadlig LLC, staff members of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 2 in the Eastern Zangazur economic region, as well as other representatives, are in attendance at the meeting.

Kalbajar city was liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war.

The previous meeting of the working group was held on April 12 this year in Fuzuli.

The Coordination Headquarters was established to address issues in the country's liberated territories in a centralized manner. Following the Presidential Decree of November 24, 2020, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev was appointed the Chief of the Headquarters.