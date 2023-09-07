Azerbaijan deports arrested soccer players back to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Three Armenian soccer players arrested in Azerbaijan have been deported to Armenia, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office.

Earlier, on August 28, three Armenians were detained at the Lachin border checkpoint after mocking the Azerbaijani flag.

Some media outlets and various social networks have been circulating video recordings of Armenian soccer players committing insulting actions against the Azerbaijani State Flag.

In this regard, the General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Articles 283.2.3 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity committed by an organized group) and 324 (insulting actions against the State Flag or the State Emblem of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, the investigation of this case was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor's Office.

