Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with Joseph Borel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the EU for External Relations and Security Policy, Vice-President of the EU Commission Joseph Borrell, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, the current situation in the region and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed during the telephone conversation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov brought to the attention of his interlocutor the position of Azerbaijan regarding the recent situation in the region. He emphasized that the ongoing military-political provocations of Armenia, statements against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan do not serve peace and stability in the region. He noted the importance of preventing these provocations by Armenia.

Detailed information was given that Armenia has continued to illegally use the Lachin road for military and other purposes for almost two and a half years, while allegations of a “humanitarian situation in the region” are now political manipulation without any basis. Despite the agreement reached on the simultaneous transportation of goods along the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, it was brought to the attention of the interlocutor that the violation of these agreements and the obstacles committed in relation to transportation once again prove this.

It was emphasized that the Armenian armed forces, which have not yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories and are directly supported by Armenia, are the main source of threat in the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.