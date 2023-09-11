Azerbaijani Parliament makes appeal to parliaments of foreign countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis (Parliament) and heads of Azerbaijani delegations in international parliamentary organizations have addressed the heads of international parliamentary organizations and parliaments of foreign countries on the so-called "elections" of the separatist regime established by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan in Karabakh, informed the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The appeal states that the illegal activities of the so-called "presidential elections" of the separatist regime established by Armenia in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region grossly violate the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan, as well as the norms and principles of international law. It is stressed that the separatist regime is a direct consequence of the policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing conducted by Armenia in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, and its existence was possible due to the military, political, financial, and other support of Armenia.

It is noted that against the backdrop of the peace initiative firmly launched by Azerbaijan after the end of the conflict in 2020, Armenia's latest provocative activities are a serious blow to the efforts of normalization in the region and the reintegration of ethnic Armenian residents into the constitutional framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The appeal states that the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly demonstrates that Armenia and the separatist regime it created are not interested in the peace process. In addition, Armenia's obstruction of Azerbaijan's dialog with ethnic Armenians living on Azerbaijan's sovereign territory is a gross interference in the internal affairs of the country and a serious threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the end of the appeal, the Azerbaijani deputies called on their colleagues to give a correct political assessment of the steps directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and strongly condemn the illegal so-called "election" activities.