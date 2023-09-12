Azerbaijani parliament speaker gets acquainted with Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center in Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria, visited the Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture at Sofia University, Trend reports.

The Speaker was given extensive information about the Center's activities. She also presented the Center with books published by the Parliament on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

"Presenting the book "Garabagh before and after occupation" to the Center, she informed those present about the destruction and atrocities committed by Armenia in cities and districts of Azerbaijan during the 30-year occupation," the Parliament added.

Sahiba Gafarova also met with Bulgarian students studying Azerbaijani language and after that she made an entry in the Memory Book of the Center.