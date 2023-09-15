Mexico's Milenio newspaper exposes fake "humanitarian crisis" of Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Milenio, a major national newspaper in Mexico, has published an article exposing Armenian propaganda regarding the so-called "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports.

The author of the article expressed doubt that the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region are experiencing "hunger" due to the so-called "blockade" of Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road taking into account other routes available to provide access to food.

"Seemingly, this resulted from a series of propaganda measures conducted by the Armenian diaspora worldwide after it was recognized that Karabakh will remain an integral part of Azerbaijan following the 30-year conflict and Armenian occupation," the author noted.

The article emphasized that while Armenians acknowledge the existence of the Aghdam route proposed by Azerbaijan, they refuse to use it.

"Today, in the UN Security Council, many countries are talking about the use of an alternative route proposed by Azerbaijan. Armenians should consider this option instead of politicizing the humanitarian issue," the article stressed.

According to the article, it's interesting that after Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement two weeks ago, mediated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to open both routes, Armenia backed out at the last minute.

"At the same time, humanitarian aid from Russia has been delivered to Karabakh via the Aghdam route," the article stressed.

The article also expressed concern that no media experts or representatives of the "civilized world" have mentioned the roots of the current scenario, which threatens the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan for a lasting peace.

"What happened during the years of Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan? No one has explicitly mentioned that during the Armenian occupation, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis subjected to ethnic cleansing were expelled from their homes in Karabakh. Those concerned about the fake 'humanitarian crisis' in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan should reflect on the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes and deprived of their lands for thirty years," the author said.

In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, subdivisions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic set up a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of Lachin-Khankendi road on April 23.

On September 9, at Russia’s initiative, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.

Meanwhile, the trucks with 40 tons of flour have been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road since August 29 in front of the Russian peacekeepers’ post. Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and volunteers spend the night in tents erected on the territory. They said that they would remain here until food supplies were delivered to the Armenian residents of Khankendi.