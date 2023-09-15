Azerbaijani MFA calls on international community not to follow Armenia's smear campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The international community, including the US, shouldn't be a part of such steps that contribute to instability in the region, and not to follow smear campaign of Armenia, the Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark commenting on the accusations voiced during hearings held in the US Senate with the participation of the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

"In connection with the allegation on “military attack”, while noting that unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has never used force against the civilian population, on the contrary, we declared measures to be taken to reintegrate Armenian residents into our society at the national level, and despite the obstacles put by Armenia and its puppet regime, we are determined in this direction. The reintegration process is an internal affair of our country, and interference in that regard is unacceptable," the spokesperson said.