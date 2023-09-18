ICRC food cargo vehicles passed freely along the Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 18. 1 truck and 2 cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed through Aghdam and reached Askeran to head further to Khankendi, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

No obstacles have been created for the food cargo vehicles in the territories liberated from occupation. Now the vehicles are moving towards Khankendi.

Earlier, in addition to the Lachin road, an agreement was reached on the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the delivery of food cargo to Karabakh.

It was agreed between the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh to deliver food cargoes through the Lachin road as well as the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. Today, the ICRC will deliver food supplies to Armenian residents of Karabakh along the Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi roads simultaneously.