Azerbaijan's Baku hosts international event dedicated to missing persons (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 18 September 2023 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting an international event on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons," Trend reports.

The event was attended by Ali Naghiyev, chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, former Croatian President Stjepan Mesic, Rabea Saad Al-Adsani, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Prisoners of War and Missing Persons, David Merkel, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and Florence Anselmo, head of the ICRC Central Tracing Agency.

A short film on the problems of missing persons was shown at the event.

