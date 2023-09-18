Azerbaijan prepares special maps of mass graves in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The data collected last year allowed to prepare special maps of mass graves in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, Head of the Working Group of the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons".

According to him, excavations and exhumation of remains are being carried out in the liberated lands.

“The working group of the State Commission continues to collect information about burial sites,” he said.

Up to now, 10 mass graves of Azerbaijanis have been discovered in the liberated territories, and 15 remains found in the mass graves have been identified.

The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.