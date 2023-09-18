Armenia opposes inclusion of Azykh and Taglar caves on UNESCO heritage list (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenia opposed the inclusion of the Azykh and Taglar caves in Azerbaijan on the UNESCO World Heritage List, The head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Today, during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Armenia spoke against inclusion of Azerbaijan’s Azykh & Taghlar caves into the tentative World Heritage List.

Although failed, this attests to Armenia’s continuing territorial claims against Azerbaijan," Hajizade noted.