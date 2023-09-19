Azerbaijani servicemen wounded, following Armenia's attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Two Azerbaijani servicemen have been wounded following an attack from the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the Aghdam district were shelled with mortars and small arms of various caliber by Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, on September 19 at about 11:45 (GMT+4).

As a result of the shelling, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were wounded. They were immediately provided with first aid.

"Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures," the ministry said.