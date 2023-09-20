Experts assess harm from Armenian armed forces to Azerbaijan's civilian objects - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Experts have been appointed to assess the damage to Azerbaijan's civilian objects, the Senior Prosecutor of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office Kanan Zeynalov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Zeynalov, Armenian illegal armed formations [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] continue to commit acts of terrorism, targeting the civilian population, civil infrastructure, and residential homes, as they did during the 2020 second Karabakh war.

"As known, two employees of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, who were killed as a result of a terrorist act committed on September 19 by the Armenian illegal armed formations, were working in the liberated territories with the aim of creating road infrastructure," he stated. "The four police officers who were injured by a mine planted by an Armenian illegal armed group were not involved in any combat activities, but were sent to the scene to restore public order."

"Furthermore, as reported, as a result of the attacks carried out by illegally created armed formations in Karabakh, civilians were injured yesterday due to shelling with heavy weapons, including mortars. In the city of Shusha, Vidadi Farkhadov (born in 1967), who worked as an engineer for housing and communal services, was killed, and in the Aghdam district, an attempted deliberate murder with multiple shrapnel wounds was made on Mehman Hasanov (born in 1992), an excavator operator for one of the companies conducting restoration work in the area," added Zeynalov.

He noted that criminal cases have been initiated for each incident, and investigations are ongoing. Under current conditions, prosecutorial authorities are conducting possible investigative actions, and appropriate expert examinations have been appointed to determine the extent of damage to civil infrastructure objects.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.