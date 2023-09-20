Separatists provoked Azerbaijan for anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh - Das Fazit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan has successfully attacked and destroyed military facilities controlled by Armenian separatists in Karabakh, with no damage to civilian objects, civilian casualties, or injuries, an article issued in the Austrian Das Fazit online newspaper said, Trend reports.

"For several months, Azerbaijan had been trying to push Armenia toward signing a peace agreement. Azerbaijan had pursued all of this through diplomacy," the article noted.

"Usually, it only takes one wrong move to undo all the agreements reached. On September 19, a truck carrying employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs was blown up by mines planted by Armenian military formations. The employees were killed on the spot," the article reminded. "The truck headed to the site of a terrorist attack that occurred on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, passing through the Khojavand district, which resulted in the deaths of employees of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads."

As a result, Azerbaijan initiated an anti-terrorism operation aimed at Armenian illegal armed formations in Karabakh, the article said.

Besides, the article noted that Karabakh separatists are now requesting negotiations with Azerbaijan.

"However, it's now too late. Azerbaijan has made it clear - the only condition is for the Karabakh separatists to lay down their arms and leave. There is no need to waste time," the article authors emphasized. Начало формы

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.