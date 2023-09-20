Karabakh separatists surrendered to Azerbaijan - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Karabakh separatists have surrendered to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The agreement was reached to stop local antiterror measures.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan states that considering the appeal by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, conveyed by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement has been reached as of 13:00, 20 September 2023, to stop the antiterror measures under the following terms:

1. The formations of Armenia’s armed forces stationed in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and illegal armed groups lay down their arms, withdraw from their battle positions and military outposts and are subjected to complete disarmament.

2. Simultaneously, all the ammunition and heavy military equipment is handed over.

3. Conducting the abovementioned process in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent is ensured," the ministry said.