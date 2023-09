BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Today, an agreement has been reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist measures, press service spokesman of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during today's briefing, Trend reports.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense gave a corresponding instruction to the troops," he said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani armed forces are currently fulfilling the tasks assigned to them.

Will be updated