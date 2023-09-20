Azerbaijan has been fighting terrorism in Karabakh - famous Israeli activist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijani people were ethnically cleansed from Karabakh, and today they are a small minority there, Hananya Naftali, a leading Israeli Jewish influencer and human rights activist in the fight against antisemitism, said, Trend reports.

"The media may tell you one side, but Azerbaijan is fighting terrorism, not people. Ask yourselves, why Azerbaijani population in Karabakh used to be around 23 percent in 1989 and today it's less than 5 percent," he wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

Meanwhile, on September 19, Azerbaijan has launched anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh to completely expel the remnants of the illegal Armenian armed groups from those territories.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army has managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies from the Armenian armed forces units.

Thus, on September 20, at 13:00 (GMT+4), and agreement has been reached to stop the anti-terrorist activities.