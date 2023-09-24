Khankendi now officially connected to Azerbaijani energy grid (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Urgent works are underway to address the issues discussed in the meeting held with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 21, 2023, in the city of Yevlakh, Trend reports.

According to the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, as a next step, the city of Khankendi will be separated from the energy grid of Armenia and connected to the energy grid of Azerbaijan. Reserve slots for Khankendi were installed in the "Shusha" substation, which was built by "Azerenergy" in 2021 and inaugurated with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Beginning from September 19, 2023, "Azerenegy" started the installation of additional 110 kV high-voltage poles near the "Shusha" substation and connecting them with the Khankendi transmission line. As a result of the works, the process has already been completed. At the same time, "Azerenergy" and "Azerishiq" employees inspected the transmission and distribution network and protection systems, and then transmission lines were provided with electricity. From now on, Azerbaijan is providing electricity to Khankendi.