Glorious 44 days, which led to Great Victory of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. September 27 is marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Soldiers and officers who showed heroism, peaceful inhabitants who worked in the rear - all the Azerbaijani people, having manifested determination and will, unity and solidarity, united in one fist, inflicted devastating blows on Armenia during the 44-day Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], which became for Azerbaijan a matter of honor in the struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the heroism of its brave sons and daughters and gives tribute to the memory of its martyrs. September 27 is marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to the memory of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, all Azerbaijani martyrs who fought heroically in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the country and raised the Azerbaijani flag in the ancestral lands of Azerbaijan.

During the 44 days of military operations, the Azerbaijani army had defeated the Armenian armed forces and liberated Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Fuzuli districts, a large part of Khojavend district, a number of villages in Lachin district from the Armenian occupation. At the same time, they liberated five cities, four settlements, 286 villages, and numerous strategic heights.

On November 8, after 28 years of the Armenian occupation, there was liberated the city of Shusha, which has a great spiritual and symbolic meaning for the Azerbaijani people. As a result, Armenia had no choice but to sign the act of capitulation.