US wants Azerbaijan, Armenia to return to negotiating table - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The US wants Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the negotiating table, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"The US Secretary of State has held direct discussions with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. A number of US officials have visited the region not only last week, but also over the past months. We have done everything possible to ensure that diplomatic efforts continue, but it must be remembered that ultimately it's up to the two parties who have differences. We can do our best, but ultimately they have to agree to talk and come to some kind of resolution. We intend to continue to play our role in facilitating this process," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.