Azerbaijan marking anniversary of Armenian missile attack on Ganja during second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Three years have passed since the missile attack launched by Armenian armed formations on Azerbaijan's Ganja during the second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

On October 11, 2020, at around 02:00 (GMT+4), the city center was attacked by Armenian ballistic missile.

As a result of the missile attack on multi-story residential buildings, none people were killed, and 35 others were wounded. Later, one of the injured individuals passed away in the hospital.

In total, the city of Ganja was attacked 5 times with rockets and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people became martyrs, and 175 people sustained injuries. Considerable damage was inflicted on vehicles and civilian infrastructure in the city.

These attacks led to the deaths of 93 innocent civilians, including 12 children and 27 women. 454 people, including 35 children, suffered injuries of varying degrees, and 181 children lost one of their parents, while five children lost both of their parents.

A total of 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

Among the casualties and the wounded, there were children and women.

Former 'president' of now-defunct Armenian separatist regime in Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, accused of these terrorist actions against the civilian population in Ganja during the second Karabakh war, was detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and taken to Baku.

He was charged under Articles 100, 116, 117, 120, 214, 214-1, 214-3, 218, 279 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Harutyunyan, born in 1973 in Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, acting as the so-called 'president' of separatists and under other aliases, took part in conducting an aggressive war on the territory of Azerbaijan. He was involved in recruiting, training, and financing mercenaries and using them in the armed conflict and military operations. He violated the norms of international humanitarian law during the armed conflict by giving criminal orders.

Furthermore, there were reasonable suspicions that Harutyunyan was involved in financing terrorism, forming and organizing the activities of armed groups not provided for by the legislation of Azerbaijan, equipping these formations with weapons, components, ammunition, explosives, military equipment, and gear, organizing training exercises for their use, as well as smuggling the aforementioned ammunition and weapons into the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.