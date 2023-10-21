Azerbaijan-Czech Working Group condemns Senate's resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The adoption by the Czech Senate of a biased resolution distorting the existing realities is regrettable, the working group on Azerbaijan-Czech Republic inter-parliamentary relations said, Trend reports.

"We express our strong protest over this biased resolution. Once again, we have witnessed how the Armenian lobby and its patrons deceive the international community with their false claims," the working group said.

At the meetings that the working group on Azerbaijan-Czech inter-parliamentary relations held on October 18–20, 2023, in the Parliament of the Czech Republic, detailed information was provided on Armenia's political and military provocations, Azerbaijan's peace initiatives, the causes and results of anti-terrorist activities, the measures of the Azerbaijani government to reintegrate the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society, and social and humanitarian activities.

The working group also added that the pressure of some European countries, as well as destructive forces in the European Parliament, contributes to the adoption of such biased documents against Azerbaijan.

"In particular, we perceive the distortion of the name of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as a step against the territorial integrity of our country. We would also like to remind the Senate of the Czech Republic that the missions of UN specialized bodies have visited the region twice, and in their reports, they also confirm that there were no cases of violence against civilians," the Azerbaijan-Czech working group emphasized.

As for the call in the resolution to prevent damage to cultural and historical monuments, the working group noted that all cultural and religious monuments in Azerbaijan are protected by the state without any discrimination.

"In turn, we call on our Czech colleagues to pay attention to the destruction by Armenia of hundreds of historical, cultural, and religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis, both in our lands, which remained under occupation for 30 years, and in the territory of present-day Armenia. We once again strongly reject this resolution adopted by the Senate of the Czech Republic," the Azerbaijan-Czech working group added.