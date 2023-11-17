Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani, Turkish MPs talk regional issues at Azerbaijani parliament, Baku Network's joint project (PHOTO/VIDEO)

17 November 2023
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Deputies of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijani, Turkish Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Deputy Shamil Ayrim, representing the ruling Justice and Development Party in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, discussed a number of issues of interest on the Baku Network platform, Trend reports.

The discussions held via teleconference focused on regional issues, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations of friendship and brotherhood, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, and in particular the process of normalization of relations and peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

VIDEO:

