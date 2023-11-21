Armenia must take definite steps ahead, sit at negotiating table - Azerbaijani President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Rather than playing with words, the Armenian side must take a concrete step forward and sit down at the negotiating table, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"It is tough to say anything about it at this time. We anticipate clear ideas from Armenia. When it comes to a peace deal, Armenia is still looking beyond the area. Rather than introducing a third-party agenda here, it is vital to assume responsibility for the region and move the peace treaty negotiations ahead. The ball is presently in the goal of Armenia," Hajiyev emphasized.

He also stated that, given the current conditions in the region, Azerbaijan sees no impediments to concluding a peace deal with Armenia.

After the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, Azerbaijan submitted a peace proposal to Armenia that included five essential points. Armenia has delayed the discussion of the details of the peace deal and the signing of the final agreement in various ways over the last time.

