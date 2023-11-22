Azerbaijani FM briefs UK's Leo Docherty on agenda for normalizing relations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has briefed the UK's Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Leo Docherty on the current situation and realities in the region, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry said that Bayramov also informed the UK official about extensive restoration and construction efforts on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the mine threat impeding these efforts.

Besides, the minister shared Azerbaijan's plans for establishing stable peace in the South Caucasus region and practical steps taken in this direction, as well as the agenda of normalizing relations with Armenia.

Elsewhere, he highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's multifaceted relations with the UK and discussed opportunities for further strengthening the existing partnership in political, economic, energy, security, and humanitarian spheres.

Bayramov also emphasized the significance of intensifying political dialogue to identify new directions for cooperation.

Docherty is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. Prior to that he visited Georgia and Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel