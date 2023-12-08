End of separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh removed last obstacle to peace treaty - former US ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. With the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan's Karabakh and the liquidation of the separatist regime, the last obstacle to a peace treaty was removed, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

“As repeatedly noted, the end of Armenian troops and a separatist political authority in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region removed the last obstacle to the peace treaty sought by both Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” he wrote.