BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Persistent and re-emerging neo-colonial tendencies must be fought today, said Deputy Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Rustam Mahmudov during a briefing titled "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.

"It is now more important than ever to recognize and confront persistent and re-emerging neocolonial tendencies that perpetuate injustice within societies and countries, increasing barriers to sustainable development for the most vulnerable and posing a significant threat to equitable global cooperation," he said.

Mahmudov stressed that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) over the past four years has focused on mobilizing support to help those affected by the colonial past, accelerate the decolonization process, and raise awareness about neo-colonialism.

"This conference will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss the colonial legacy and its diverse manifestations, as well as contemporary challenges related to briefing, including progress in this area and trends in neo-colonialism," he added.

The international conference "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" kicked off in Baku. The conference was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

