Latest updates from polling stations in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 7. The polling station in electoral district No. 122 of the city of Khankendi is all set with the required technical resources, Trend reports from the scene.

Voter lists and information boards are up, and voting booths are in place for the voters.

Designated spots for the secretary, commission members, and observers to monitor the election proceedings have been identified at the polling stations. Ballots have already been delivered to the polling station. The station is completely ready for the upcoming presidential election.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.