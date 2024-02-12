Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trend News Agency supports volunteers in preparing multimedia products during Azerbaijan's election campaign (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 12 February 2024 18:04 (UTC +04:00)
Trend News Agency supports volunteers in preparing multimedia products during Azerbaijan's election campaign (PHOTO)

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Volunteers involved in the campaign process on the eve of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election prepared over 200 multimedia products from January 15 through February 6 with the support of Trend News Agency, Trend reports.

Video reports prepared by young people were posted on YouTube and the Telegram channel, as well as on the agency's Instagram and Facebook pages.

The most active volunteers were presented with certificates of gratitude on behalf of the agency.

On February 7, presidential election was held in Azerbaijan. Seven candidates competed in the election. According to the latest data of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the votes.

