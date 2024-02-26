BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Unfortunately, our call for “Justice for Khojaly!” has fallen on deaf ears, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

“It is true that 18 countries have recognized this bloody tragedy as an act of genocide thanks to our efforts. However, there are no big states among these countries. International organizations, many of them have remained indifferent to this tragedy,” the head of state pointed out.