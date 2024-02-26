Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Unfortunately, our call for “Justice for Khojaly!” has fallen on deaf ears - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 26 February 2024 17:22 (UTC +04:00)
Unfortunately, our call for “Justice for Khojaly!” has fallen on deaf ears - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Unfortunately, our call for “Justice for Khojaly!” has fallen on deaf ears, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

“It is true that 18 countries have recognized this bloody tragedy as an act of genocide thanks to our efforts. However, there are no big states among these countries. International organizations, many of them have remained indifferent to this tragedy,” the head of state pointed out.

Latest

Latest

Read more