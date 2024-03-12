Azerbaijani Security Council Secretary visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov, who is on a visit to Georgia, visited the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people in Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of Tbilisi, Trend reports.

Ramil Usubov laid a wreath at the monument and honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Secretary of the Security Council was accompanied by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials.

Usubov also honored the memory of the heroes who died for the territorial integrity of Georgia at Heroes' Square in Tbilisi and laid a wreath at the monument.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel