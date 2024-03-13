Global Baku Forum to discuss climate change and technology, says co-chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Climate change, renewing the world, and technologies will be discussed at the XI Global Baku Forum, along with political issues, co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during a press conference of the organizers and participants of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports Wednesday.

He stressed that heads of state and governments from various countries around the world will meet and exchange their experiences.

The XI Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, will be held on March 14–16, 2024. The event will be attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize winners.

To recall, the previous Global Baku Forum, held in March 2023, featured several countries and significant international organizations.

The event was attended by four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, the heads of five UN organizations, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries. The forum was memorable for the participation of 360 representatives from 61 countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel