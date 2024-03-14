Global order no longer works - Miguel Ángel Moratinos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The global order is no longer functioning, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos said during the opening ceremony of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Our theme is to rebuild a fractured world. The whole world suffers from weak governance and institutions. The causes of a fractured world are impunity, weak governance, and a lack of peace. The concept of world peace must be rebuilt. I declare from Baku that we must negotiate not to freeze the current situation but to resolve it. The global order is no longer working. We are already living in a new era," Moratino added.

To note, Baku is hosting the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC).

The event is attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize laureates.

