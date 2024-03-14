President of UN General Assembly's 57th session believes in COP29's success in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. President of the 57th session of the UN General Assembly Jan Kavan told Trend he's confident of COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) success in Azerbaijan.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum.

The official emphasized his high hopes on COP29.

“The last two events generated issues that were not resolved, and Azerbaijan must now bring this to a logical conclusion. It will be challenging because many people refuse to take responsibility. However, Azerbaijan is in a very favorable situation to overcome these difficulties,” Kavan said.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

